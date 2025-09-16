The Blues won the Conference League and the Club World Cup in the Italian's first season at the helm – and now return to Europe's premier club competition with a tough trip to the Allianz Arena.

Harry Kane and co. have made a fast start to their Bundesliga title defence, scoring 14 times as they've strung together three consecutive wins.

The travelling Chelsea fans will have happy memories from the Allianz Arena, where they won the Champions League in 2011/12, but their last meeting with Bayern ended in a 7-1 aggregate defeat.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayern Munich v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Bayern Munich v Chelsea?

Bayern Munich v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 16th September 2025.

Bayern Munich v Chelsea kick-off time

Bayern Munich v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bayern Munich v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Bayern Munich v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Bayern Munich v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

