Arsenal are in Germany on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Premier League leaders enter the knockout stages full of confidence after topping the League Phase table with a perfect record – winning eight from eight.

Mikel Arteta's side made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League last term but will have their sights set on silverware this time around.

A tough task has been made even more difficult for Bayer Leverkusen by a lengthy injury list, with goalkeeper Mark Flekken, striker Patrik Schick, and defender Loïc Badé among those absent.

The hosts, who are sixth in the Bundesliga, beat Olympiacos in the play-off round but will need to up their game against the Gunners.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal?

Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 11 March 2026.

Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal kick-off time

Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Bayer Leverkusen v Arsenal on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

