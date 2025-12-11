Flying high after their Arsenal triumph, Aston Villa head to Basel on Thursday evening as they look to secure their Europa League fate.

Ad

Unai Emery's side beat the Premier League leaders 2-1 to illustrate their own title credentials but must now refocus on their European aspirations.

Aston Villa sit third in the League Phase table and could tighten their grip on a top-eight place, which means qualification for the last 16, if they extend their recent winning run in Switzerland.

Basel have plenty to play for in the Europa League themselves as they're 24th in the standings, which is the last spot that will earn a place in the knockout stages.

The hosts, who are seven points off leaders FC Thun in the Swiss top tier, have made the most of their European home games – winning two from two at St Jakob-Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Basel v Aston Villa on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Basel v Aston Villa?

Basel v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 11th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Basel v Aston Villa kick-off time

Basel v Aston Villa will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Basel v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Basel v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Basel v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Basel v Aston Villa odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Basel (31/10) Draw (10/3) Aston Villa (8/11)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.