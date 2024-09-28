Barnsley, who reached last season's play-off semi-finals, represent the stiffest test League Two champions Stockport have faced so far, and a victory for the visitors would suggest that back-to-back promotions is achievable.

The Tykes have recovered from their end-of-season heartbreak by winning four of their opening seven games to keep track with the early pace-setters.

Summer signing Stephen Humphrys was the hero of the piece in Barnsley's latest outing as he stepped off the bench to hit a 90th-minute winner at Burton Albion last weekend, and the former Wigan forward will be hoping to step into the starting XI for the first time.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barnsley v Stockport on TV and online.

When is Barnsley v Stockport?

Barnsley v Stockport will take place on Saturday 28th September 2024.

Barnsley v Stockport kick-off time

Barnsley v Stockport will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Barnsley v Stockport on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Barnsley v Stockport online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Barnsley v Stockport on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Manchester

BBC Radio Sheffield is available on DAB radio, FM 88.6 MHz, 94.7 MHz and 104.1 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Manchester is available on DAB radio, FM 95.1 MHz and 104.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

