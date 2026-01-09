Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in the Spanish Super Cup final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

The Clasico rivals will collide for the fourth time since the start of 2025 when the two sides met in the last edition of this final.

Barcelona stormed to a 5-2 victory in last year's Super Cup final before winning 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final. Real Madrid enacted revenge in October when they defeated their old rivals 2-1 at the Bernabeu in La Liga.

There has been at least one red card – four in total – in the last three meetings between these sides and another heated battle is likely to ensure on neutral ground.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Real Madrid on TV and online.

When is Barcelona v Real Madrid?

Barcelona v Real Madrid will take place on Sunday 11th January 2026.

Barcelona v Real Madrid kick-off time

Barcelona v Real Madrid will kick off at 7pm UK time.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Real Madrid on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Barcelona v Real Madrid online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Barcelona v Real Madrid on radio

This match will not be covered on national radio in the UK.

