The prestigious award had gone to Lionel Messi seven times already and, indeed, the Inter Miami striker was in attendance last night.

He faced some tough competition, however, in the shape of Man City star Erling Haaland. Last year's winner, Karim Benzema, was also nominated.

A new winner was crowned in the Féminin category, with two-time champ Alexia Putellas out for the count due to a long-term injury.

Fellow Spain and Barcelona player Aitana Bonmatí was heavily tipped to claim the golden ball in the run-up to the event.

Want to know who took it home? Read on for the winners, and every winner since the award was created by French football magazine L'Équipe in 1956.

Who won the Ballon d'Or 2023?

Lionel Messi and Joaquín Correa celebrating for Argentina. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This year's Ballon d'Or went to Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to World Cup glory last year. The win marks the iconic striker's eighth prize.

In the Féminin category, Aitana Bonmatí claimed the top spot, taking over from fellow Barcelona and Spain player Alexia Putellas.

Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez beat Ederson and Yassine Bounou to the Yashin Trophy, while England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham won the Kopa for world's best young player.

Every Ballon d'Or winner

2023: Lionel Messi, Argentina, Inter Miami

2022: Karim Benzema, France, Real Madrid

2021: Lionel Messi, Argentina, Paris Saint-Germain

2020: Not awarded

2019: Lionel Messi, Argentina, Barcelona

2018: Luka Modrić, Croatia, Real Madrid

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal, Real Madrid

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, Real Madrid

2015: Lionel Messi, Argentina, Barcelona

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, Real Madrid

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, Real Madrid

2012: Lionel Messi, Argentina, Barcelona

2011: Lionel Messi, Argentina, Barcelona

2010: Lionel Messi, Argentina, Barcelona

2009: Lionel Messi, Argentina, Barcelona

2008: Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal, Manchester United

2007: Kaká, Brazil, Milan

2006: Fabio Cannavaro, Italy, Real Madrid

2005: Ronaldinho, Brazil, Barcelona

2004: Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine, Milan

2003: Pavel Nedvěd, Czechia, Juventus

2002: Ronaldo, Brazil, Real Madrid

2001: Michael Owen, England, Liverpool

2000: Luís Figo, Portugal, Real Madrid

1999: Rivaldo, Brazil, Barcelona

1998: Zinedine Zidane, France, Juventus

1997: Ronaldo, Brazil, Internazionale

1996: Matthias Sammer, Germany, Borussia Dortmund

1995: George Weah, Liberia, Milan

1994: Hristo Stoichkov, Bulgaria, Barcelona

1993: Roberto Baggio, Italy, Juventus

1992: Marco van Basten, Netherlands, Milan

1991: Jean-Pierre Papin, France, Marseille

1990: Lothar Matthäus, Germany, Internazionale

1989: Marco van Basten, Netherlands, Milan

1988: Marco van Basten, Netherlands, Milan

1987: Ruud Gullit, Netherlands, Milan

1986: Igor Belanov, Soviet Union, Dynamo Kyiv

1985: Michel Platini, France, Juventus

1984: Michel Platini, France, Juventus

1983: Michel Platini, France, Juventus

1982: Paolo Rossi, Italy, Juventus

1981: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, West Germany, Bayern Munich

1980: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, West Germany, Bayern Munich

1979: Kevin Keegan, England, Hamburg

1978: Kevin Keegan, England, Hamburg

1977: Allan Simonsen, Denmark, Borussia Mönchengladbach

1976: Franz Beckenbauer, West Germany, Bayern Munich

1975: Oleg Blokhin, Soviet Union, Dynamo Kyiv

1974: Johan Cruyff, Netherlands, Barcelona

1973: Johan Cruyff, Netherlands, Barcelona

1972: Franz Beckenbauer, West Germany, Bayern Munich

1971: Johan Cruyff, Netherlands, Ajax

1970: Gerd Müller, West Germany, Bayern Munich

1969: Gianni Rivera, Italy, Milan

1968: George Best, Northern Ireland, Manchester United

1967: Flórián Albert, Hungary Ferencv, rosi TC

1966: Bobby Charlton, England, Manchester United

1965: Eusébio, Portugal, Benfica

1964: Denis Law, Scotland, Manchester United

1963: Lev Yashin, Soviet Union, Dynamo Moscow

1962: Josef Masopust, Czechoslovakia Dukla, Prague

1961: Omar Sívori, Italy, Juventus

1960: Luis Suárez, Spain, Barcelona

1959: Alfredo Di Stéfano, Argentina, Real Madrid

1958: Raymond Kopa, France, Real Madrid

1957: Alfredo Di Stéfano, Argentina Real Madrid

1956: Stanley Matthews, England, Blackpool

Every Ballon d'Or Feminin winner

2023: Aitana Bonmatí, Spain, Barcelona

2022: Alexia Putellas, Spain, Barcelona

2021: Alexia Putellas, Spain, Barcelona

2020: Not awarded

2019: Megan Rapinoe, USA, Reign FC

2018: Ada Hegerberg, Norway, Olympique Lyonnais

