Ballon d'Or 2024 nominees and favourites: Men's and women's awards list
Your full round-up of Ballon d'Or award nominees and favourites.
The Ballon d'Or 2024 award ceremony has arrived, with a fresh batch of nominees aiming for glory across numerous categories.
The namesake award favourite is Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr, who looks set to clinch his first title following a trophy-laden year with Los Blancos.
Ballon d'Or Feminin award favourites include reigning champion Aitana Bonmatí and Barcelona teammate Caroline Graham Hansen.
There's a host of other awards up for grabs, including best goalkeeper, young player, coaching and club awards.
RadioTimes.com brings you the list of Ballon d'Or nominees and favourites in 2024.
Ballon d'Or 2024 nominees
Best men's player
- Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)
- Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Turkey, Inter)
- Dani Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid)
- Rúben Dias (Portugal, Manchester City)
- Artem Dovbyk (Ukraine, Dnipro / Girona / Roma)
- Phil Foden (England, Manchester City)
- Alejandro Grimaldo (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)
- Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)
- Mats Hummels (Germany, Dortmund)
- Harry Kane (England, Bayern Munich)
- Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid)
- Ademola Lookman (Nigeria, Atalanta)
- Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
- Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter )
- Kylian Mbappé (France, PSG / Real Madrid)
- Martin Ødegaard (Norway, Arsenal)
- Dani Olmo (Spain, Leipzig / Barcelona)
- Cole Palmer (England, Manchester City / Chelsea)
- Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)
- Rodri (Spain, Manchester City)
- Antonio Rüdiger (Germany, Real Madrid)
- Bukayo Saka (England, Arsenal)
- William Saliba (France, Arsenal)
- Federico Valverde (Uruguay, Real Madrid)
- Vinicius Jr (Brazil, Real Madrid)
- Vitinha (Portugal, PSG)
- Nico Williams (Spain, Athletic Club)
- Florian Wirtz (Germany, Bayer Leverkusen)
- Granit Xhaka (Switzerland, Bayer Leverkusen)
- Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Ballon d'Or Feminin 2024 nominees
Best women's player
- Barbra Banda (Zambia, Shanghai RCB / Orlando Pride)
- Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)
- Lucy Bronze (England, Barcelona / Chelsea)
- Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Barcelona / Arsenal)
- Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi, PSG / Lyon) Grace Geyoro (France, PSG)
- Manuela Giugliano (Italy, AS Roma)
- Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)
- Patricia Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)
- Giulia Gwinn (Germany, Bayern Munich)
- Yui Hasegawa (Japan, Manchester City)
- Ada Hegerberg (Norway, Lyon)
- Lauren Hemp (England, Manchester City)
- Lindsey Horan (USA, Lyon)
- Lauren James (England, Chelsea)
- Marie-Antoinette Katoto (France, PSG)
- Alyssa Naeher (USA, Chicago Red Stars)
- Sjoeke Nüsken (Germany, Chelsea)
- Ewa Pajor (Poland, VfL Wolfsburg / Barcelona)
- Salma Paralluelo (Spain, Barcelona)
- Gabi Portilho (Brazil, Corinthians)
- Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)
- Mayra Ramírez (Colombia, Levante / Chelsea)
- Trinity Rodman (USA, Washington Spirit)
- Lea Schüller (Germany, Bayern Munich)
- Khadija Shaw (Jamaica, Manchester City)
- Sophia Smith (USA, Portland Thorns)
- Mallory Swanson (USA, Chicago Red Stars)
- Tarciane (Brazil, Corinthians / Houston Dash)
- Glódís Viggósdóttir (Iceland, Bayern Munich)
Yashin Trophy 2024 nominees
Best goalkeeper
- Diogo Costa (Portugal, Porto)
- Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, PSG)
- Gregor Kobel (Switzerland, Dortmund)
- Andriy Lunin (Ukraine, Real Madrid)
- Mike Maignan (France, Milan)
- Giorgi Mamardashvili (Georgia, Valencia)
- Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)
- Unai Simón (Spain, Athletic Club)
- Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter)
- Ronwen Williams (South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns)
Kopa Trophy 2024 nominees
Best young player
- Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona)
- Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina, Manchester United)
- Arda Güler (Turkey, Real Madrid)
- Karim Konaté (Ivory Coast, Salzburg)
- Kobbie Mainoo (England, Manchester United)
- João Neves (Portugal, Benfica / PSG)
- Savinho (Brazil, Girona / Manchester City)
- Mathys Tel (France, Bayern Munich)
- Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)
- Warren Zaïre-Emery (France, PSG)
Men's Coach of the Year Trophy 2024 nominees
Best men's coach
- Xabi Alonso (Spain, Bayer Leverkusen)
- Carlo Ancelotti (Italy, Real Madrid)
- Luis de la Fuente (Spain, Spain national team)
- Gian Piero Gasperini (Italy, Atalanta)
- Pep Guardiola (Spain, Manchester City)
- Lionel Scaloni (Argentina, Argentina national team)
Women's Coach of the Year Trophy 2024 nominees
Best women's coach
- Sonia Bompastor (France, Lyon / Chelsea)
- Arthur Elias (Brazil, Corinthians / Brazil national team)
- Jonatan Giráldez (Spain, Barcelona / Washington Spirit)
- Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea / USA national team)
- Filipa Patão (Portugal, Benfica)
- Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, England national team)
Men's Club of the Year Trophy 2024 nominees
Best men's club
- Dortmund (Germany)
- Girona (Spain)
- Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
- Manchester City (England)
- Real Madrid (Spain)
Women's Club of the Year Trophy 2024 nominees
Best women's club
- Barcelona (Spain)
- Chelsea (England)
- NJ/NY Gotham (USA)
- Lyon (France)
- PSG (France)
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.