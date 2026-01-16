Mismatches don't get a whole lot bigger than this as Scottish Premiership giants Celtic travel to face sixth-tier Auchilleck Talbot this weekend.

Ad

Celtic, who lost the Scottish Cup final to Aberdeen last May, will be determined to get the job done without drama in East Ayrshire.

Auchinleck play their football in the West of Scotland League Premier Division. The last time they reached the fourth round, they were hammered 5-0 by Hearts in 2022.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Auchinleck Talbot v Celtic on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Auchinleck Talbot v Celtic?

Auchinleck Talbot v Celtic will take place on Sunday 18th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Auchinleck Talbot v Celtic kick-off time

Auchinleck Talbot v Celtic will kick off at 5:30pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Auchinleck Talbot v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 1.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as Viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Auchinleck Talbot v Celtic online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Advertisement Auchinleck Talbot v Celtic odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Auchinleck Talbot (50/1) Draw (22/1) Celtic (1/50)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.