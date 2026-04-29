Arsenal are in the Spanish capital on Wednesday evening for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

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The Gunners were beaten by eventual champions PSG at this stage last year and will be desperate to go one better by reaching next month's final in Budapest.

Though they've not been totally convincing, Mikel Arteta's side have navigated a kind path to the semi-finals but will need to raise their levels at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Atletico showed their quality by downing Barcelona in a topsy-turvy all-Spanish quarter-final and served a reminder of how tough they are to beat in big games.

The hosts remain a gritty side under Diego Simeone but it is their attacking firepower, in particular, the forward duo Julián Álvarez and Antoine Griezmann, that Arsenal should fear most.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Madrid v Arsenal on TV and online.

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When is Atletico Madrid v Arsenal?

Atletico Madrid v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 29 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Atletico Madrid v Arsenal kick-off time

Atletico Madrid v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Atletico Madrid v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Atletico Madrid v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Is Atletico Madrid v Arsenal on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT and BBC Radio 5 Live.

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