Aston Villa will be hunting an eighth consecutive home win when they welcome Wolves to Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ad

Donyell Malen's double helped Unai Emery's side beat Young Boys 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday and they now turn attention back to domestic matters.

Aston Villa have made up for lost time after a slow start to the season and are well placed in the top-four race.

Wolves, meanwhile, are looking to avoid a seventh consecutive defeat after losing away at Crystal Palace in Rob Edwards' first game at the helm.

The Black Country club are rooted to the bottom of the table and have taken just two points from their first 12 games so Edwards will need to work miracles if he is to keep them up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Wolves on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Aston Villa v Wolves?

Aston Villa v Wolves will take place on Sunday 30th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Wolves kick-off time

Aston Villa v Wolves will kick off at 2:05pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Aston Villa v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Aston Villa v Wolves odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Aston Villa (1/2) Draw (10/3) Wolves (11/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.