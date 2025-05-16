Aston Villa have won seven of their last eight Premier League games in pursuit of qualification for Europe's elite club competition and cannot afford to take their foot off the gas.

The Villa Park contest was originally scheduled for Sunday but has been moved forward to Friday evening, despite the hosts' complaints, as the North Londoners have the Europa League final against Man Utd on Wednesday evening.

That is likely to mean Ange Postecoglou names a weakened side in the West Midlands as he looks to protect his key players for the trip to Bilbao, which could save Spurs' season and potentially his job.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Tottenham?

Aston Villa v Tottenham will take place on Friday 16th May 2025.

Aston Villa v Tottenham kick-off time

Aston Villa v Tottenham will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Tottenham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Tottenham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Aston Villa v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

