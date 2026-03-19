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What channel is Aston Villa v Lille Europa League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Aston Villa v Lille in the Europa League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
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Published: Thursday, 19 March 2026 at 6:30 am
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