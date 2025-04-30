Catching Chelsea in the WSL feels out of the question, but Arsenal will certainly arrive high in confidence after winning away at Lyon on the weekend to book their place in next month's Champions League final.

Renée Slegers's side hammered Aston Villa in the reverse fixture, winning 4-0 courtesy of goals from Alessia Russo, Beth Mead and Stina Blackstenius, and will fancy their chances of doing the double over the side sitting 10th in the table.

It has been a difficult season for the hosts, but back-to-back wins against Liverpool and Tottenham will have given Natalia Arroyo's team renewed confidence ahead of Arsenal's visit.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Arsenal?

Aston Villa v Arsenal will take place on Wednesday 30th April 2025.

Aston Villa v Arsenal kick-off time

Aston Villa v Arsenal will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Aston Villa v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

