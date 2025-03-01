Arsenal, who are also into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the FA Cup, where they'll face Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively, find themselves third in the WSL and 10 points off top.

The Gunners, who hammered Tottenham 5-0 last time out in the latest North London derby, last won the WSL title in 2019, but they've finished third, third, second, third and third since then.

West Ham finished one spot above the relegation place last season, but Rehanne Skinner's side are currently eighth in the table after winning two of their last three.

They'll be hoping that form continues, but they face a tough couple of months with the Hammers going up against Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United in the WSL.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v West Ham?

Arsenal v West Ham will take place on Sunday 2nd March 2025.

Arsenal v West Ham kick-off time

Arsenal v West Ham will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v West Ham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 5pm and Football from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v West Ham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

