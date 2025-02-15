Making up the 10-point gap to leaders Chelsea in the WSL is likely out of Arsenal's reach, but they can tighten their grip on a Champions League spot after beating Man City 4-3 to move above them into third on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, saw their six-game league unbeaten run end in a 1-0 defeat at home to second-place Man Utd last weekend, but can take plenty of positives from a tight game against a top side.

Spurs are out of both cups and on course for another mid-table finish in 2024/25, but they will not be short on motivation as they hunt for a first North London derby victory on enemy turf.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Tottenham?

Arsenal v Tottenham will take place on Sunday 16th February 2025.

Arsenal v Tottenham kick-off time

Arsenal v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Tottenham on?

Arsenal v Tottenham will be shown live on BBC Two with live coverage from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Tottenham online

You can also live stream Arsenal v Tottenham online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Arsenal v Tottenham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

