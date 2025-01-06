Arsenal are unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions, but were held to a controversial 1-1 draw at Brighton in their latest outing on Saturday evening.

Newcastle, who secured a 1-0 home victory when the teams met in the Premier League in November, are hunting a successful visit to North London for the second time in three days after beating Tottenham at the weekend.

It took the Magpies' winning streak to six in a row, and Arsenal’s defence will need to be on high alert as Alexander Isak is looking to score for a fifth successive match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Newcastle?

Arsenal v Newcastle will take place on Tuesday 7th January 2025.

Arsenal v Newcastle kick-off time

Arsenal v Newcastle will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Newcastle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

Alternatively, you can catch Arsenal v Newcastle on free-to-air TV as live coverage on ITV1 begins from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Newcastle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

You can also live stream Arsenal v Newcastle online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Arsenal v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

