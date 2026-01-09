Women’s Super League football returns following a month-long break that saw Arsenal and Manchester United frozen with just a point separating the pair.

Ad

Arsenal sit eight points adrift of table-topping Manchester City, who have stolen a march on reigning champions Chelsea. The Gunners need a strong second half of the campaign to stand a chance of lifting silverware in May.

United came back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 against Tottenham in their final match before the pause. Fridolina Rolfo netted a brace to keep her side in touching distance of the title-chasers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Arsenal v Man Utd?

Arsenal v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 10th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Man Utd kick-off time

Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Arsenal v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Arsenal v Man Utd odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Arsenal (4/6) Draw (29/10) Man Utd (7/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.