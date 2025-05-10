What channel is Arsenal v Man Utd Women's Super League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Arsenal v Man Utd in the Women's Super League, including TV channel, live stream coverage and kick-off time.
Arsenal and Manchester United are playing for more than pride on the final day of the Women's Super League season.
The Gunners in second and Red Devils in third are separated by a single point, but this encounter could make all the difference in their European endeavours next term.
Whoever finishes second will progress directly to the third round of the Women's Champions League, while third place enters the second round.
Arsenal simply need to avoid defeat on home soil to secure their spot, while United can only guarantee second place with a victory.
When is Arsenal v Man Utd?
Arsenal v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 10th May 2025.
Arsenal v Man Utd kick-off time
Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.
What TV channel is Arsenal v Man Utd on?
You can watch the game live on BBC Two.
How to live stream Arsenal v Man Utd online
Alternatively, you can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer.
iPlayer can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Is Arsenal v Man Utd on radio?
This match is not available on radio.
Arsenal v Man Utd odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Arsenal (11/20) Draw (7/2) Man Utd (4/1)*
