Whoever finishes second will progress directly to the third round of the Women's Champions League, while third place enters the second round.

Arsenal simply need to avoid defeat on home soil to secure their spot, while United can only guarantee second place with a victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man Utd on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Arsenal v Man Utd?

Arsenal v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 10th May 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Man Utd kick-off time

Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on BBC Two.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man Utd online

Alternatively, you can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer.

iPlayer can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Is Arsenal v Man Utd on radio?

This match is not available on radio.

Advertisement Arsenal v Man Utd odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Arsenal (11/20) Draw (7/2) Man Utd (4/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.