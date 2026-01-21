A place in the final of the Women's League Cup will be on the line when Arsenal and Manchester United face off at x on Wednesday evening.

There has been nothing to choose between the pair when they've met in the Women's Super League this term – with both games ending goalless.

Arsenal, three-time winners of the competition, beat Crystal Palace to book their place in the last four.

Man Utd's pursuit of a first Women's League Cup began with a 2-1 win against Tottenham in the quarter-finals.

The Red Devils are now just one victory away from their second final appearance, which would see them face either Chelsea or Man City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Man Utd?

Arsenal v Man Utd will take place on Wednesday 21st January 2026.

Arsenal v Man Utd kick-off time

Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:50pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Fans can also tune in to watch the match on YouTube or BBC iPlayer.

Is Arsenal v Man Utd on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

