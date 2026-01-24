Arsenal can re-establish a seven-point lead in the Premier League title race when they face Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners have drawn their last two outings and will be determined for a return to winning ways before any rot sets in.

Michael Carrick takes charge of his first away game as boss and will be aiming for his side to give a good account of themselves with plenty still to play for in this campaign.

When is Arsenal v Man Utd?

Arsenal v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 25th January 2026.

Arsenal v Man Utd kick-off time

Arsenal v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Arsenal v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Advertisement Arsenal v Man Utd odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Arsenal (4/7) Draw (16/5) Man Utd (19/4)* Bet Boost odds: Gabriel Magalhaes to score with a header – 6/1 7/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

