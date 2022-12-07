The Gunners are taking part in the four-team exhibition tournament, which also includes Liverpool and AC Milan, in a bid to rebuild match fitness ahead of their next competitive match on Boxing Day.

Arsenal face Lyon in the first match of the Dubai Super Cup as the Premier League leaders prepare for the season to restart.

The first half of the season couldn't really have gone better for Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta has been rocked in recent days by Gabriel Jesus's serious knee injury sustained at the World Cup.

Eddie Nketiah will be tasked to fill the goalscoring void, and the 23-year-old striker will hope to fill his boots in Arsenal's two Dubai Super Cup matches, although he is missing a number of senior teammates who are still in action at Qatar 2022.

Lyon, traditionally one of the powerhouses of French football, only won six of their 15 Ligue 1 matches before the World Cup break - but Laurent Blanc's side should provide a decent standard of opposition for the Gunners.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Lyon on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Arsenal v Lyon?

Arsenal v Lyon will take place on Thursday 8th December 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Lyon kick-off time

Arsenal v Lyon will kick off at 3:30pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Lyon on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast on television in the UK.

Is there an Arsenal v Lyon live stream?

You can live stream the Arsenal v Lyon game online at Arsenal.com and via the Arsenal App. A match pass can be purchased for £5.99.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Shop Arsenal merchandise:

Showing item 1 of 6 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Arsenal v Lyon odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Arsenal (6/5) Draw (13/5) Lyon (13/8)*

For all the latest World Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.