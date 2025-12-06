The Women's Super League restarts at the Emirates, where Arsenal host bottom-club Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime.

Due to a round of League Cup fixtures and the final international break of 2025, it's been three weeks since the WSL hit the pause button.

The Gunners are playing catch-up after a slow start to the season – having won just four of their nine league games this term and dropped seven points back from leaders Man City.

Renee Slegers' side should be confident of closing that gap against Liverpool, who have not won a game all season.

The Reds were showing positive signs before the break, however, and took points off Chelsea in their last WSL match.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Liverpool?

Arsenal v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 6th December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Arsenal v Liverpool kick-off time

Arsenal v Liverpool will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Mix from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Arsenal v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 Live is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

