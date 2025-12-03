Premier League leaders Arsenal will look to extend their dominant record against London rivals when they welcome Brentford to the Emirates on Wednesday evening.

The Gunners have finished as kings of the capital in each of the last three seasons and have already beaten West Ham, Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Spurs this term.

Mikel Arteta's side drew 1-1 away at Chelsea on Sunday, to keep the Blues at arm's length in the title race, and will be keen to get back to winning ways despite question marks over the fitness of defender William Saliba.

Brentford and in-form striker Igor Thiago will see the potential absence of both Arsenal's first-choice centre-backs as an opportunity to continue their impressive recent run.

After a slow start to the season, the Bees have won five of their last eight Premier League games, including victories against Man Utd and Liverpool, to rise up the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Brentford?

Arsenal v Brentford will take place on Wednesday 3rd December 2025.

Arsenal v Brentford kick-off time

Arsenal v Brentford will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Arsenal v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Arsenal v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

