Gabriel Magalhaes, Eddie Nketiah and Fabio Vieira were on target as the Gunners kicked off the friendly tournament with a 3-0 victory over Lyon before bagging an extra point by winning the post-match penalty shootout last Thursday.

Arsenal conclude their Dubai Super Cup campaign against AC Milan on Tuesday afternoon.

Lyon subsequently beat Liverpool on Sunday so Arsenal will lift the Dubai Super Cup trophy if they get the better of AC Milan, who have not been in action since beating Fiorentina in mid-November.

Mikel Arteta's squad has been strengthened by the arrivals of Thomas Partey, Matt Turner, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White following World Cup duty, although the Arsenal boss might not be tempted to throw all four straight into the thick of it.

AC Milan secured the Serie A title last season but they went into the winter break sitting second in the table and have eight points to make up with leaders Napoli when the Italian campaign resumes.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v AC Milan on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v AC Milan

Arsenal v Lyon will take place on Tuesday 13th December 2022.

Arsenal v AC Milan kick-off time

Arsenal v AC Milan will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Arsenal v AC Milan on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast on television in the UK.

Is there an Arsenal v AC Milan live stream?

You can live stream the Arsenal v AC Milan game online at Arsenal.com and via the Arsenal App. A match pass can be purchased for £5.99.

Arsenal v AC Milan odds

