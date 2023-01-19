The English defender, who played for Tottenham and Portsmouth, was discovered unconscious following a crash involving two boats near Miami Marine Stadium yesterday, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Charlotte FC have announced that former Tottenham Hotspur footballer Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25.

The Miami Herald reported that Walkes received CPR from Miami Fire Rescue on the scene, but sadly died this morning.

In a statement by Charlotte FC's sporting director Zoran Krneta, he said: "We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being.

Anton Walkes. Getty

"Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy. The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable."

Walkes graduated Tottenham’s academy and also played for Portsmouth before heading to the US, where he represented Atlanta United in Major League Soccer before being selected by Charlotte FC in 2021.

Charlotte FC owner David Tepper also penned a tribute, saying: “Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met.

"Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time.

More like this

"The club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning."

Walkes made 66 appearances throughout his three years at Portsmouth, which was initially a loan period from Spurs. He was then was made permanent in the summer of 2018.

Portsmouth said of the news: “Everyone at Portsmouth Football Club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Anton Walkes. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this difficult time.”

In its own statement, Major League Soccer expressed its pain at the "tragic" news of Walkes's death, saying: "There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC.

Advertisement

"Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans. We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family. MLS is coordinating with Charlotte FC to provide players and family members with the resources and support they may need during this tragic time."