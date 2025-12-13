The Africa Cup of Nations is sandwiched into the Christmas football schedule for the first time due to a hectic football calendar.

This edition of the continental tournament was due to be staged in the summer, but the expanded Club World Cup nudged it back to this unusual slot.

Still, better late than never. The best of Africa will face off across the next month with Premier League superstars among those vying for the golden trophy.

Ivory Coast triumphed in the last tournament after defeating Nigeria in a dramatic finale.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of Africa Cup of Nations 2025 fixtures and results as they are confirmed.

Africa Cup of Nations 2025 fixtures and results

All UK time. Subject to change.

Group Stage

Sunday 21st December 2025

  • Morocco v Comoros (7:00pm) E4 / Channel 4 Streaming

Monday 22nd December 2025

  • Mali v Zambia (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Egypt v Zimbabwe (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • South Africa v Angola (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Tuesday 23rd December 2025

  • Nigeria v Tanzania (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Tunisia v Uganda (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Senegal v Botswana (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • DR Congo v Benin (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Wednesday 24th December 2025

  • Algeria v Sudan (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Burkina Faso v Equatorial Guinea (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Ivory Coast v Mozambique (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Cameroon v Gabon (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Friday 26th December 2025

  • Morocco v Mali (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Zambia v Comoros (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Egypt v South Africa (5:00pm) Channel 4 / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Angola v Zimbabwe (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Saturday 27th December 2025

  • Nigeria v Tunisia (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Uganda v Tanzania (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Senegal v DR Congo (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Benin v Botswana (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Sunday 28th December 2025

  • Algeria v Burkina Faso (12:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Equatorial Guinea v Sudan (2:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Ivory Coast v Cameroon (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Gabon v Mozambique (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming

Monday 29th December 2025

  • Comoros v Mali (5:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube
  • Zambia v Morocco (5:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Angola v Egypt (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Zimbabwe v South Africa (7:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Tuesday 30th December 2025

  • Tanzania v Tunisia (5:00pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube
  • Uganda v Nigeria (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Benin v Senegal (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Botswana v DR Congo (7:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Wednesday 31st December 2025

  • Equatorial Guinea v Algeria (5:00pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Sudan v Burkina Faso (5:00pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube
  • Gabon v Ivory Coast (7:30pm) 4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming
  • Mozambique v Cameroon (7:30pm) Channel 4 Sport YouTube

Last 16

3rd January 2026

  • TBC v TBC
  • TBC v TBC

4th January 2026

  • TBC v TBC
  • TBC v TBC

5th January 2026

  • TBC v TBC
  • TBC v TBC

6th January 2026

  • TBC v TBC
  • TBC v TBC

Quarter-finals

9th January 2026

  • TBC v TBC
  • TBC v TBC

10th January 2026

  • TBC v TBC
  • TBC v TBC

Semi-finals

14th January 2026

  • TBC v TBC
  • TBC v TBC

Third-place play-off

17th January 2026

  • TBC v TBC

Final

18th January 2026

  • TBC v TBC

