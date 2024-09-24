The League Two Dons booked their place in the third round of the competition thanks to a penalty shootout success against Ipswich Town following a 2-2 draw on home soil last month.

While Newcastle will be the overwhelming favourites to progress, Wimbledon have enjoyed a cracking start to the campaign and are unbeaten on their own patch, with a 3-0 league success against bitter rivals MK Dons being the standout result.

The Magpies will deploy their squad stacked full of Premier League as manager Eddie Howe aims to lead the club to major silverware for the first time since 1955.

Newcastle also needed penalties to reach this stage of the Carabao Cup after a 1-1 draw with Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest in the previous round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v AFC Wimbledon on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v AFC Wimbledon?

The rearranged Newcastle v AFC Wimbledon game will take place on Tuesday 1st October 2024.

Newcastle v AFC Wimbledon kick-off time

Newcastle v AFC Wimbledon will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v AFC Wimbledon on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Newcastle v AFC Wimbledon online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Newcastle v AFC Wimbledon on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

