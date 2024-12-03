The Dons were held to a 1-1 draw at Tynecastle by Hearts on Sunday, which means it is now three matches without a victory for Jimmy Thelin's side, who look to have run out of steam after a remarkable start to the season.

A Celtic win would be a huge step toward another Scottish Premiership title – moving them seven points clear with a game in hand – and they'll have a psychological advantage as they hammered Aberdeen 6-0 in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals at the start of November.

The Dons can take hope from their last meeting in the league, a 2-2 draw at Celtic Park in October, and will look to capitalise on their home advantage to inspire a victory that could fire them back into title contention.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aberdeen v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Aberdeen v Celtic?

Aberdeen v Celtic will take place on Wednesday 4th December 2024.

Aberdeen v Celtic kick-off time

Aberdeen v Celtic will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aberdeen v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7:15pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Aberdeen v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Aberdeen v Celtic on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio Scotland is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

