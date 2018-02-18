FA Cup 5th round live on TV

Rochdale v Tottenham Hotspur

3.35pm BBC1, Sunday 18th February

Kick-off 4pm, live from Crown Oil Arena

Coverage of the fifth-round clash, which takes place at Crown Oil Arena.

The hosts are struggling at the wrong end of the table in League One this term and currently find themselves mired in a battle to avoid relegation to the bottom tier of the EFL, but have enjoyed a stellar cup run to date, which has seen them score 12 goals and concede just two en route to this afternoon's clash.