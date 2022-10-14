The host nation boasts the honour of kick-starting the tournament, 12 months after it was supposed to take place but was postponed due to COVID restrictions.

England take on Samoa in their opening Rugby League World Cup clash on home soil.

Shaun Wane will hope his men can get off to a flying start against the Polynesian islanders but is aware of the threat his opposition offer.

Samoa are one of the most hotly-anticipated teams in the tournament after several star NRL players were able to switch their allegiances to the nation. If they gel, England have a mighty task on their hands.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Samoa on TV and online.

When is England v Samoa?

England v Samoa will take place on Saturday 15th October 2022.

The game takes place at St James' Park in Newcastle.

What time is kick-off?

England v Samoa will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is England v Samoa on?

You can watch the game live on BBC One in a big victory for fans of live sport on free-to-air TV. Coverage starts at 1:15pm with plenty of build-up to the big showdown.

How to live stream England v Samoa online

You can also live stream the game via BBC iPlayer on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets free of charge meaning you never have to miss a moment on the move.

England v Samoa odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (6/5) Samoa (4/6)*

England Rugby League World Cup fixtures

Saturday 15th October

England v Samoa (2:30pm)

Saturday 22nd October

England v France (5pm)

Saturday 29th October

England v Greece (2:30pm)

