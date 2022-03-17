How to watch Eddie vs Thor in the UK

And here we are. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the former strongmen settle the score once and for all in the hotly-anticipated boxing match.

Hall contested that Bjornsson’s lift shouldn’t count since it took place in his home gym in Iceland rather than in an official competition, leading Bjornsson to challenge Hall to a fight.

The rivalry escalated further in the lead-up to Bjornsson's 501kg deadlift in May 2020, a lift that surpassed Hall’s own whopping 500kg record.

“Hafthor Bjornsson and his entourage have been smearing my title and the referee’s reputation for the last three years,” Hall said in 2020 (via Yahoo Sports) . “And because he was the mountain from Game of Thrones and he was a huge TV star, people listened, and people believed him.”

The controversy stemmed from the Viking lift section of the contest, where one of Bjornsson’s reps was voided after what was judged to have been an illegal move. Hall went on to win the competition, but Bjornsson claimed that he was "robbed" of the victory.

The former strongmen, both of whom have previously bagged World’s Strongest Man titles, have been at odds for years now, dating back to Hall’s victory at the 2017 World’s Strongest Man competition.

It's finally happening. Eddie Hall will step into the ring with Hafthor 'Thor' Björnsson in a bid to bring the other down and settle their rivalry for good.

Hall and Björnsson will fight on Saturday, 19th March.

The fight will take place at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

What time is Eddie vs Thor in the UK?

The coverage for the event is scheduled to being at 3:30pm ET (12:30pm PST).

This means it will kick off at 7:30pm here in the UK.

How to watch Eddie vs Thor

Unlike most hotly-anticipated fights, this one won’t cost you a penny if you want to watch it live.

The match will be available on a free stream platform, Segi TV.

For more information ahead of the fight, both Hall and Björnsson have been active on social media regarding the event, most notably on YouTube, where Hall has been dropping clips of his training in the lead-up to the fight.

