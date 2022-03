How to watch Eddie vs Thor in the UK

It's finally happening. Eddie Hall will step into the ring with Hafthor 'Thor' Björnsson in a bid to bring the other down and settle their rivalry for good.

The former strongmen, both of whom have previously bagged World’s Strongest Man titles, have been at odds for years now, dating back to Hall’s victory at the 2017 World’s Strongest Man competition.

The controversy stemmed from the Viking lift section of the contest, where one of Bjornsson’s reps was voided after what was judged to have been an illegal move. Hall went on to win the competition, but Bjornsson claimed that he was "robbed" of the victory.