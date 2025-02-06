Premier League Darts on TV 2025: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide on how to watch Premier League Darts 2025 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
Luke 'The Nuke' is back. Yes, Luke Littler returns to the Premier League Darts scene in a bid to defend his crown.
Between his fabled run to the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship final and winning the 2025 competition, the teenage sensation was electrifying arenas across the land.
Littler won four of 16 nights on the tour to book a place in the play-offs, where he defeated old adversary Luke Humphries in the final – including a nine-darter to boot.
The 2025 tournament will see seven-time champion Michael van Gerwen return to the big stage alongside Littler and Humphries, plus five other competitors.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Premier League Darts 2025.
When is Premier League Darts 2025?
Premier League Darts kicks off on Thursday 6th February 2025.
The tournament will run until Thursday 29th May 2025, with the play-offs and final taking place on that day.
How to watch Premier League Darts 2025 on TV and live stream
You can watch Premier League Darts 2025 live on Sky Sports+ and Main Event.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Premier League Darts 2025 schedule
All UK time. All live on Sky Sports and NOW.
- Thursday 6th February (7pm) Night 1 – Belfast
- Thursday 13th February (7pm) Night 2 – Glasgow
- Thursday 20th February (7pm) Night 3 – Dublin
- Thursday 27th February (7pm) Night 4 – Exeter
- Thursday 6th March (7pm) Night 5 – Brighton
- Thursday 13th March (7pm) Night 6 – Nottingham
- Thursday 20th March (7pm) Night 7 – Cardiff
- Thursday 27th March (7pm) Night 8 – Newcastle
- Thursday 3rd April (7pm) Night 9 – Berlin
- Thursday 10th April (7pm) Night 10 – Manchester
- Thursday 17th April (7pm) Night 11 – Rotterdam
- Thursday 24th April (7pm) Night 12 – Liverpool
- Thursday 1st May (7pm) Night 13 – Birmingham
- Thursday 8th May (7pm) Night 14 – Leeds
- Thursday 15th May (7pm) Night 15 – Aberdeen
- Thursday 22nd May (7pm) Night 16 – Sheffield
- Thursday 29th May (7pm) Play-Offs – London
