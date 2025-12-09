Lets. Play. Darts. 'Tis the season once again. The PDC World Darts Championship is back.

Luke Littler returns to Alexandra Palace as the reigning champion, world No. 1 and the favourite to do it all over again in north London.

Luke Humphries is the most likely person to stop Littler, while Michael van Gerwen should never be counted out going into the festive feast of darts.

Fans across the nation – and the world – will have something to savour each night for the rest of the week with plenty of darts action still to come.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch PDC World Darts Championship 2026.

When is the PDC World Darts Championship 2026?

The PDC World Darts Championship kicks off on Thursday 11th December 2025.

The tournament will run until Saturday 3rd January 2026 with the final taking place on that day.

How to watch the PDC World Darts Championship 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch the PDC World Darts Championship 2026 live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 (no, that is not a typo).

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

PDC World Darts Championship 2026 schedule

All UK time. All live on Sky Sports and NOW.

Thursday 11th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Friday 12th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Saturday 13th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Sunday 14th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Monday 15th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Tuesday 16th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Wednesday 17th December

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Thursday 18th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Friday 19th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Saturday 20th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Sunday 21st December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Monday 22nd December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Tuesday 23rd December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Saturday 27th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Sunday 28th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Monday 29th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Tuesday 30th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Thursday 1st January

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Friday 2nd January

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Saturday 3rd January

Evening Session (from 7pm)

