The PDC World Darts Championship gets under way with a terrific evening line-up featuring reigning world champion Luke Littler.

Ad

Ally Pally will light up once again for the ultimate festive sporting event – and thousands of punters will do their bit to generate a raucous atmosphere.

The 'Nuke' begins his title defence against Darius Labanauskas in the third match of the evening, with Michael Smith up against Lisa Ashton earlier in the session.

A revamped format means 128 players will enter the draw in this edition of the competition, with all players going straight into the first round as opposed to seeded players being handed byes.

RadioTimes.com brings you the PDC World Darts Championship 2026 daily order of play.

PDC World Darts Championship 2026 schedule – Today's order of play

All UK time. All live on Sky Sports and NOW.

Thursday 11th December

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Kim Huybrechts v Arno Merk

Michael Smith v Lisa Ashton

Luke Littler v Darius Labanauskas

Madars Razma v Jamai van den Herik

Friday 12th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Niels Zonneveld v Haupai Puha

Ian White v Mervyn King

Ryan Searle v Chris Landman

Rob Cross v Cor Dekker

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Ross Smith v Andreas Harrysson

Ricky Evans v Man Lok Leung

Gian van Veen v Cristo Reyes

Damon Heta v Steve Lennon

Saturday 13th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Mario Vandenbogaerde v David Davies

Andrew Gilding v Cam Crabtree

Luke Woodhouse v Boris Krčmar

Gary Anderson v Adam Hunt

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Jeffrey de Graaf v Paul Lim

Wessel Nijman v Karel Sedláček

Luke Humphries v Ted Evetts

Gabriel Clemens v Alex Spellman

Sunday 14th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Ritchie Edhouse v Jonny Tata

Dom Taylor v Oskar Lukasiak

Richard Veenstra v Nitin Kumar

Joe Cullen v Bradley Brooks

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Lukas Wenig v Wesley Plaisier

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Darren Beveridge

Stephen Bunting v Sebastian Białecki

James Hurrell v Stowe Buntz

Monday 15th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Brendan Dolan v Tavis Dudeney

Cameron Menzies v Charlie Manby

Mensur Suljović v David Cameron

Peter Wright v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Martin Lukeman v Max Hopp

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Andy Baetens

Jonny Clayton v Adam Lipscombe

Connor Scutt v Simon Whitlock

Tuesday 16th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Alan Soutar v Teemu Harju

Nick Kenny v Justin Hood

Scott Williams v Paolo Nebrida

Chris Dobey v Xiaochen Zong

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Ricardo Pietreczko v José de Sousa

Danny Noppert v Jurjen van der Velde

Gerwyn Price v Adam Gawlas

Niko Springer v Joe Comito

Wednesday 17th December

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Matt Campbell v Adam Sevada

Raymond van Barneveld v Stefan Bellmont

James Wade v Ryusei Azemoto

Martin Schindler v Stephen Burton

Thursday 18th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Callan Rydz v Patrik Kovács

Thibault Tricole v Motomu Sakai

Ryan Joyce v Owen Bates

Mike De Decker v David Munyua

Evening Session (from 7pm)

Jermaine Wattimena v Dominik Grüllich

Dave Chisnall v Fallon Sherrock

Michael van Gerwen v Mitsuhiko Tatsunami

Krzysztof Ratajski v Alexis Toylo

Friday 19th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

Kevin Doets v Matthew Dennant

Ryan Meikle v Jesús Sálate

Mickey Mansell v Leonard Gates

Josh Rock v Gemma Hayter

Evening Session (from 7pm)

William O'Connor v Krzysztof Kciuk

Daryl Gurney v Beau Greaves

Nathan Aspinall v Lourence Ilagan

Keane Barry v Tim Pusey

Saturday 20th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

TBC

Evening Session (from 7pm)

TBC

Sunday 21st December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

TBC

Evening Session (from 7pm)

TBC

Monday 22nd December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

TBC

Evening Session (from 7pm)

TBC

Tuesday 23rd December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

TBC

Evening Session (from 7pm)

TBC

Saturday 27th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

TBC

Evening Session (from 7pm)

TBC

Sunday 28th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

TBC

Evening Session (from 7pm)

TBC

Monday 29th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

TBC

Evening Session (from 7pm)

TBC

Tuesday 30th December

Afternoon Session (from 12:30pm)

TBC

Evening Session (from 7pm)

TBC

Thursday 1st January

Evening Session (from 7pm)

TBC

Friday 2nd January

Evening Session (from 7pm)

TBC

Saturday 3rd January

Evening Session (from 7pm)

TBC

How to watch PDC World Darts Championship 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch the PDC World Darts Championship 2026 live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 (no, that is not a typo).

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.