Luke Littler enters the PDC World Darts Championship as the one they all want to beat.

It feels a long time ago since the 'Nuke' burst onto the scene and made a name for himself two years ago.

Littler returns to Ally Pally as the reigning champion gunning to tighten his grip on the sport and record back-to-back titles.

His campaign begins in the first round after a rejigged tournament format saw the draw expanded to 128 players.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch Luke Littler at the PDC World Darts Championship 2026.

When does Luke Littler play next at the PDC World Darts Championship?

Luke Littler's next match at the PDC World Darts Championship 2026 will be played on Thursday 11th December 2025 and will be the third match of the evening session from 7pm on Sky Sports.

He will face Darius Labanauskas in the first round.

Luke Littler results

First Round

Luke Littler v Darius Labanauskas

How to watch the PDC World Darts Championship 2026 on TV and live stream

You can watch Luke Littler at the PDC World Darts Championship 2026 live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 (no, that is not a typo).

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

