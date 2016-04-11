Danny Willett wins the Masters 2016 and his brother's reaction on Twitter is priceless
Peter Willett shared the stress and joy of watching his brother on television
Published: Monday, 11 April 2016 at 9:00 am
Golfer Danny Willett made history on Sunday night, become the first Brit in 20 years to win the Masters. But it was his brother who was getting all the attention online.
Peter Willett was back in the UK, following the action on telly like the rest of us as his brother made a surprise surge to the top of the leaderboard.
His reaction on Twitter was incredible.
It's moments like these when you realise history is being written.
This tweet has absolutely nothing to do with bath time.
Danny was ahead of the chasing pack, and barring any horror shows on the greens the Green Jacket was his. Peter wasn't about to let him off lightly if anything went wrong though...
Champagne golf.
Had Danny done it?
He had.
Teacher Peter knew Monday was going to be a struggle, but he didn't care.
One family. Two champions. Cheers lads.
