The competition is traditionally held every two years, though there was no 2018 edition and the 2020 tournament was pushed back a year due to the COVID pandemic.

The Men's T20 World Cup is back for a second edition in as many years – not that any limited-overs cricket fans are complaining.

Reigning champions Australia will hope to defend their title on home soil with all games to be played Down Under.

They defeated Oceanic rivals New Zealand in last year's final, while England were dumped out of the tournament by the Kiwis in the semi-finals following superb last-ditch displays from Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham to claw their way to the final.

Fans around the world will be desperate to soak up five weeks of glorious T20 action on the world stage.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates for the T20 World Cup 2022, including times and locations.

When is the T20 World Cup 2022?

The T20 World Cup 2022 begins on Sunday 16th October 2022.

It will run for just under a month before culminating in the final on Sunday 13th November.

Where is the T20 World Cup 2022 held?

The T20 World Cup 2022 will be held in Australia, spread across seven different cities.

The majority of the action will take place on the south east coast from Adelaide, sweeping around through Sydney and up into Brisbane.

Games will also be played in Perth on the nation's west coast and in Hobart, capital of Tasmania.

T20 World Cup host cities

Adelaide – Adelaide Oval (55,217 capacity)

Brisbane – The Gabba (42,000 capacity)

Geelong – Kardinia Park (26,000 capacity)

Hobart – Bellerive Oval (20,000 capacity)

Perth – Perth Stadium (61,266 capacity)

Melbourne – Melbourne Cricket Ground (100,024 capacity)

Sydney – Sydney Cricket Ground (48,601 capacity)

