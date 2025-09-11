After being hammered in the final by Gloucestershire last year, Somerset have made it back to Edgbaston and will face Lancashire – with Sir Jimmy Anderson in their ranks – in the first semi-final.

Forty-year-old Ravi Bopara's remarkable century has delivered Northants to their first Finals Day since they won the competition in 2016. They'll be taking on Hampshire, who are searching for a record-breaking fourth title.

The semis are, of course, just the appetiser for the evening's entertainment, as the two winners will then slug it out to get their hands on the T20 Blast trophy.

Three matches, the much-loved mascot derby, and an electric atmosphere – it promises to be a fitting end to the domestic white-ball season. If you can't make it to Edgbaston, never fear, there is extensive coverage throughout Saturday.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the T20 Blast Men's Finals Day 2025.

When is the T20 Blast Men's Finals Day 2025?

The T20 Blast Men's Finals Day takes place on Saturday 13th September 2025 at Edgbaston.

The season has been played in three chunks. It started in late May and June, resumed for a fortnight in July, and then returned for the knockout stages in September.

How to watch the T20 Blast Men's Finals Day on TV and live stream

Somerset's Lewis Goldsworthy is playing the ball into the offside during the Metro Bank One Day Cup match between Durham County Cricket Club and Somerset at the Seat Unique Riverside in Chester le Street, England in 2024. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

You can watch the T20 Blast Men's Finals Day live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

T20 Blast Men's Finals Day schedule

All UK time. Full TV schedule not yet confirmed.

Saturday 13th September

Semi-Final 1

Lancashire v Somerset (11am) Sky Sports Cricket

Semi-Final 2

Northants v Hampshire (2:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Final

Lancashire/Somerset v Northants/Hampshire (6:45pm) Sky Sports Cricket

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.