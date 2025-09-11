T20 Blast cricket Men's Finals Day on TV 2025: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide on how to watch the T20 Blast Women's Finals 2025 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
Expect fireworks, fancy dress, fast bowling royalty, and an atmosphere like no other at Edgbaston on Saturday at Men's Finals Day for the T20 Blast 2025.
A thrilling domestic summer of cricket is coming into land after months of excitement, but the best is likely yet to come as the conclusion of the world's oldest T20 league never disappoints.
After being hammered in the final by Gloucestershire last year, Somerset have made it back to Edgbaston and will face Lancashire – with Sir Jimmy Anderson in their ranks – in the first semi-final.
Forty-year-old Ravi Bopara's remarkable century has delivered Northants to their first Finals Day since they won the competition in 2016. They'll be taking on Hampshire, who are searching for a record-breaking fourth title.
The semis are, of course, just the appetiser for the evening's entertainment, as the two winners will then slug it out to get their hands on the T20 Blast trophy.
Three matches, the much-loved mascot derby, and an electric atmosphere – it promises to be a fitting end to the domestic white-ball season. If you can't make it to Edgbaston, never fear, there is extensive coverage throughout Saturday.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the T20 Blast Men's Finals Day 2025.
When is the T20 Blast Men's Finals Day 2025?
The T20 Blast Men's Finals Day takes place on Saturday 13th September 2025 at Edgbaston.
The season has been played in three chunks. It started in late May and June, resumed for a fortnight in July, and then returned for the knockout stages in September.
How to watch the T20 Blast Men's Finals Day on TV and live stream
You can watch the T20 Blast Men's Finals Day live on Sky Sports Cricket.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.
Sky Sports customers can live stream the tournament via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
T20 Blast Men's Finals Day schedule
All UK time. Full TV schedule not yet confirmed.
Saturday 13th September
Semi-Final 1
- Lancashire v Somerset (11am) Sky Sports Cricket
Semi-Final 2
- Northants v Hampshire (2:30pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Final
- Lancashire/Somerset v Northants/Hampshire (6:45pm) Sky Sports Cricket
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.