Last season's North Group winners Birmingham Bears face Yorkshire Vikings in the opening match live on TV.

The T20 Blast is approaching and the full schedule of fixtures for the season has been set in stone.

The runners-up in 2022, Lancashire Lightning, are also involved in the first day of action with fans gearing up for another exciting battle for the crown.

Hampshire Hawks triumphed in 2022 as they defeated Lancashire by a single run in a frenetic finish to the tournament.

The Hawks thought they had won it after Nathan Ellis bowled Richard Gleeson and fireworks erupted from around Edgbaston. However, the delivery was declared a no-ball.

Gleeson was afforded a free hit with just two runs to win it all, but could only muster a single before Hampshire went for a second take of their celebrations.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when the T20 Blast will go ahead in 2023.

When is the T20 Blast 2023?

The T20 Blast begins on Saturday 20th May 2023.

The tournament comprises of 131 matches and will draw to a close with the final on Saturday 15th July 2023.

What time do T20 Blast matches start?

T20 Blast matches will start at either 2pm or 6pm UK time throughout the season.

However, there may be exceptions to the rule throughout the campaign, depending on weather and other circumstances.

T20 Blast 2023 schedule

All UK time.

Saturday 20th May

2pm

Birmingham Bears v Yorkshire (Edgbaston)

6pm

Derbyshire v Lancashire (Edgbaston)

Wednesday 24th May

2pm

Somerset v Hampshire (Taunton)

6pm

Northamptonshire v Worcestershire (Northampton)

Kent v Gloucestershire (Canterbury)

Thursday 25th May

2pm

Middlesex v Surrey (Lord's)

6pm

Lancashire v Leicestershire (Old Trafford)

Friday 26th May

2pm

Surrey v Kent (The Oval)

Sussex v Somerset (Hove)

Worcestershire v Yorkshire (Worcester)

Hampshire v Middlesex (Southampton)

6pm

Leicestershire v Birmingham Bears (Leicester)

Northamptonshire v Durham (Northampton)

Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (Bristol)

Nottinghamshire v Derbyshire (Nottingham)

Saturday 27th May

2pm

Lancashire v Nottinghamshire (Old Trafford)

Sunday 28th May

2pm

Somerset v Glamorgan (Taunton)

6pm

Yorkshire v Durham (Headingley)

Surrey v Sussex (The Oval)

Monday 29th May

2pm

Worcestershire v Leicestershire (Worcester)

Birmingham Bears v Lancashire (Edgbaston)

6pm

Derbyshire v Northamptonshire (Derby)

Middlesex v Gloucestershire (Northwood)

Durham v Nottinghamshire (Chester-le-Street)

Tuesday 30th May

2pm

Essex v Gloucestershire (Chelmsford)

6pm

Kent v Somerset (Canterbury)

Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire (Nottingham)

Wednesday 31st May

2pm

Hampshire v Surrey (Southampton)

Middlesex v Glamorgan (Northwood)

6pm

Northamptonshire v Birmingham Bears (Northampton)

Thursday 1st June

2pm

Sussex v Essex (Hove)

6pm

Yorkshire v Lancashire (Headingley)

Leicestershire v Derbyshire (Leicester)

Friday 2nd June

2pm

Durham v Lancashire (Chester-le-Street)

Glamorgan v Kent (Cardiff)

Essex v Hampshire (Chelmsford)

Somerset v Middlesex (Taunton)

Northamptonshire v Leicestershire (Northampton)

6pm

Derbyshire v Birmingham Bears (Derby)

Gloucestershire v Surrey (Bristol)

Nottinghamshire v Worcestershire (Nottingham)

Saturday 3rd June

2pm

Birmingham Bears v Nottinghamshire (Edgbaston)

6pm

Hampshire v Sussex (Southampton)

Sunday 4th June

2pm

Yorkshire v Derbyshire (Headingley)

Worcestershire v Northamptonshire (Worcester)

Durham v Leicestershire (Chester-le-Street)

6pm

Somerset v Essex (Taunton)

Kent v Surrey (Canterbury)

Nottinghamshire v Lancashire (Nottingham)

Sussex v Glamorgan (Hove)

Tuesday 6th June

2pm

Durham v Northamptonshire (Chester-le-Street)

Middlesex v Hampshire (Radlett)

6pm

Essex v Sussex (Chelmsford)

Leicestershire v Yorkshire (Leicester)

Wednesday 7th June

2pm

Hampshire v Somerset (Southampton)

Lancashire v Worcestershire (Blackpool)

Birmingham Bears v Derbyshire (Edgbaston)

6pm

Glamorgan v Surrey (Cardiff)

Kent v Essex (Canterbury)

Thursday 8th June

6pm

Middlesex v Sussex (Lord's)

Nottinghamshire v Durham (Nottingham)

Friday 9th June

2pm

Birmingham Bears v Northamptonshire (Edgbaston)

Gloucestershire v Somerset (Bristol)

Kent v Hampshire (Canterbury)

Leicestershire v Durham (Leicester)

6pm

Glamorgan v Essex (Cardiff)

Sussex v Surrey (Hove)

Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire (Derby)

Friday 16th June

2pm

Yorkshire v Leicestershire (Headingley)

Middlesex v Kent (Lord's)

Worcestershire v Birmingham Bears (Worcester)

Durham v Derbyshire (Chester-le-Street)

Sussex v Hampshire (Hove)

Essex v Glamorgan (Chelmsford)

6pm

Somerset v Surrey (Taunton)

Northamptonshire v Lancashire (Northampton)

Saturday 17th June

6pm

Gloucestershire v Kent (Bristol)

Sunday 18th June

2pm

Derbyshire v Yorkshire (Chesterfield)

Lancashire v Durham (Old Trafford)

Surrey v Hampshire (The Oval)

Middlesex v Essex (Lord's)

6pm

Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (Cardiff)

Northamptonshire v Nottinghamshire (Northampton)

Leicestershire v Worcestershire (Leicester)

Monday 19th June

6pm

Essex v Somerset (Chelmsford)

Tuesday 20th June

2pm

Yorkshire v Northamptonshire (Headingley)

Worcestershire v Lancashire (Worcester)

Sussex v Kent (Hove)

Gloucestershire v Hampshire (Bristol)

Leicestershire v Nottinghamshire (Leicester)

6pm

Durham v Birmingham Bears (Chester-le-Street)

Surrey v Glamorgan (The Oval)

Wednesday 21st June

2pm

Glamorgan v Somerset (Cardiff)

6pm

Northamptonshire v Derbyshire (Northampton)

Thursday 22nd June

2pm

Yorkshire v Birmingham Bears (Headingley)

Worcestershire v Nottinghamshire (Worcester)

6pm

Surrey v Middlesex (The Oval)

Essex v Kent (Chelmsford)

Gloucestershire v Sussex (Bristol)

Friday 23rd June

2pm

Durham v Yorkshire (Chester-le-Street)

Glamorgan v Sussex (Cardiff)

Somerset v Gloucestershire (Taunton)

Kent v Middlesex (Canterbury)

Leicestershire v Northamptonshire (Leicester)

6pm

Hampshire v Essex (Southampton)

Birmingham Bears v Worcestershire (Edgbaston)

Lancashire v Derbyshire (Old Trafford)

Friday 30th June

2pm

Hampshire v Glamorgan (Southampton)

Lancashire v Yorkshire (Old Trafford)

Surrey v Somerset (The Oval)

Worcestershire v Durham (Worcester)

Nottinghamshire v Birmingham Bears (Nottingham)

6pm

Essex v Middlesex (Chelmsford)

Derbyshire v Leicestershire (Derby)

Kent v Sussex (Canterbury)

Saturday 1st July

6pm

Sussex v Gloucestershire (Hove)

Sunday 2nd July

2pm

Birmingham Bears v Durham (Edgbaston)

Lancashire v Northamptonshire (Old Trafford)

Surrey v Essex (The Oval)

Hampshire v Gloucestershire (Southampton)

6pm

Nottinghamshire v Leicestershire (Nottingham)

Derbyshire v Worcestershire (Derby)

Somerset v Kent (Taunton)

Glamorgan v Middlesex (Cardiff)

Thursday 6th July

2pm

Quarter-final 1 (TBC)

6pm

Quarter-final 2 (TBC)

Friday 7th July

2pm

Quarter-final 3 (TBC)

6pm

Quarter-final 4 (TBC)

Saturday 15th July

6pm

Finals Day (Edgbaston)

