T20 Blast 2023 schedule, fixtures and dates
Your complete guide to when the T20 Blast 2023 goes ahead, including a full schedule of fixtures.
The T20 Blast is approaching and the full schedule of fixtures for the season has been set in stone.
Last season's North Group winners Birmingham Bears face Yorkshire Vikings in the opening match live on TV.
The runners-up in 2022, Lancashire Lightning, are also involved in the first day of action with fans gearing up for another exciting battle for the crown.
Hampshire Hawks triumphed in 2022 as they defeated Lancashire by a single run in a frenetic finish to the tournament.
The Hawks thought they had won it after Nathan Ellis bowled Richard Gleeson and fireworks erupted from around Edgbaston. However, the delivery was declared a no-ball.
Gleeson was afforded a free hit with just two runs to win it all, but could only muster a single before Hampshire went for a second take of their celebrations.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when the T20 Blast will go ahead in 2023.
When is the T20 Blast 2023?
The T20 Blast begins on Saturday 20th May 2023.
The tournament comprises of 131 matches and will draw to a close with the final on Saturday 15th July 2023.
What time do T20 Blast matches start?
T20 Blast matches will start at either 2pm or 6pm UK time throughout the season.
However, there may be exceptions to the rule throughout the campaign, depending on weather and other circumstances.
T20 Blast 2023 schedule
All UK time.
Saturday 20th May
2pm
Birmingham Bears v Yorkshire (Edgbaston)
6pm
Derbyshire v Lancashire (Edgbaston)
Wednesday 24th May
2pm
Somerset v Hampshire (Taunton)
6pm
Northamptonshire v Worcestershire (Northampton)
Kent v Gloucestershire (Canterbury)
Thursday 25th May
2pm
Middlesex v Surrey (Lord's)
6pm
Lancashire v Leicestershire (Old Trafford)
Friday 26th May
2pm
Surrey v Kent (The Oval)
Sussex v Somerset (Hove)
Worcestershire v Yorkshire (Worcester)
Hampshire v Middlesex (Southampton)
6pm
Leicestershire v Birmingham Bears (Leicester)
Northamptonshire v Durham (Northampton)
Gloucestershire v Glamorgan (Bristol)
Nottinghamshire v Derbyshire (Nottingham)
Saturday 27th May
2pm
Lancashire v Nottinghamshire (Old Trafford)
Sunday 28th May
2pm
Somerset v Glamorgan (Taunton)
6pm
Yorkshire v Durham (Headingley)
Surrey v Sussex (The Oval)
Monday 29th May
2pm
Worcestershire v Leicestershire (Worcester)
Birmingham Bears v Lancashire (Edgbaston)
6pm
Derbyshire v Northamptonshire (Derby)
Middlesex v Gloucestershire (Northwood)
Durham v Nottinghamshire (Chester-le-Street)
Tuesday 30th May
2pm
Essex v Gloucestershire (Chelmsford)
6pm
Kent v Somerset (Canterbury)
Nottinghamshire v Yorkshire (Nottingham)
Wednesday 31st May
2pm
Hampshire v Surrey (Southampton)
Middlesex v Glamorgan (Northwood)
6pm
Northamptonshire v Birmingham Bears (Northampton)
Thursday 1st June
2pm
Sussex v Essex (Hove)
6pm
Yorkshire v Lancashire (Headingley)
Leicestershire v Derbyshire (Leicester)
Friday 2nd June
2pm
Durham v Lancashire (Chester-le-Street)
Glamorgan v Kent (Cardiff)
Essex v Hampshire (Chelmsford)
Somerset v Middlesex (Taunton)
Northamptonshire v Leicestershire (Northampton)
6pm
Derbyshire v Birmingham Bears (Derby)
Gloucestershire v Surrey (Bristol)
Nottinghamshire v Worcestershire (Nottingham)
Saturday 3rd June
2pm
Birmingham Bears v Nottinghamshire (Edgbaston)
6pm
Hampshire v Sussex (Southampton)
Sunday 4th June
2pm
Yorkshire v Derbyshire (Headingley)
Worcestershire v Northamptonshire (Worcester)
Durham v Leicestershire (Chester-le-Street)
6pm
Somerset v Essex (Taunton)
Kent v Surrey (Canterbury)
Nottinghamshire v Lancashire (Nottingham)
Sussex v Glamorgan (Hove)
Tuesday 6th June
2pm
Durham v Northamptonshire (Chester-le-Street)
Middlesex v Hampshire (Radlett)
6pm
Essex v Sussex (Chelmsford)
Leicestershire v Yorkshire (Leicester)
Wednesday 7th June
2pm
Hampshire v Somerset (Southampton)
Lancashire v Worcestershire (Blackpool)
Birmingham Bears v Derbyshire (Edgbaston)
6pm
Glamorgan v Surrey (Cardiff)
Kent v Essex (Canterbury)
Thursday 8th June
6pm
Middlesex v Sussex (Lord's)
Nottinghamshire v Durham (Nottingham)
Friday 9th June
2pm
Birmingham Bears v Northamptonshire (Edgbaston)
Gloucestershire v Somerset (Bristol)
Kent v Hampshire (Canterbury)
Leicestershire v Durham (Leicester)
6pm
Glamorgan v Essex (Cardiff)
Sussex v Surrey (Hove)
Derbyshire v Nottinghamshire (Derby)
Friday 16th June
2pm
Yorkshire v Leicestershire (Headingley)
Middlesex v Kent (Lord's)
Worcestershire v Birmingham Bears (Worcester)
Durham v Derbyshire (Chester-le-Street)
Sussex v Hampshire (Hove)
Essex v Glamorgan (Chelmsford)
6pm
Somerset v Surrey (Taunton)
Northamptonshire v Lancashire (Northampton)
Saturday 17th June
6pm
Gloucestershire v Kent (Bristol)
Sunday 18th June
2pm
Derbyshire v Yorkshire (Chesterfield)
Lancashire v Durham (Old Trafford)
Surrey v Hampshire (The Oval)
Middlesex v Essex (Lord's)
6pm
Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (Cardiff)
Northamptonshire v Nottinghamshire (Northampton)
Leicestershire v Worcestershire (Leicester)
Monday 19th June
6pm
Essex v Somerset (Chelmsford)
Tuesday 20th June
2pm
Yorkshire v Northamptonshire (Headingley)
Worcestershire v Lancashire (Worcester)
Sussex v Kent (Hove)
Gloucestershire v Hampshire (Bristol)
Leicestershire v Nottinghamshire (Leicester)
6pm
Durham v Birmingham Bears (Chester-le-Street)
Surrey v Glamorgan (The Oval)
Wednesday 21st June
2pm
Glamorgan v Somerset (Cardiff)
6pm
Northamptonshire v Derbyshire (Northampton)
Thursday 22nd June
2pm
Yorkshire v Birmingham Bears (Headingley)
Worcestershire v Nottinghamshire (Worcester)
6pm
Surrey v Middlesex (The Oval)
Essex v Kent (Chelmsford)
Gloucestershire v Sussex (Bristol)
Friday 23rd June
2pm
Durham v Yorkshire (Chester-le-Street)
Glamorgan v Sussex (Cardiff)
Somerset v Gloucestershire (Taunton)
Kent v Middlesex (Canterbury)
Leicestershire v Northamptonshire (Leicester)
6pm
Hampshire v Essex (Southampton)
Birmingham Bears v Worcestershire (Edgbaston)
Lancashire v Derbyshire (Old Trafford)
Friday 30th June
2pm
Hampshire v Glamorgan (Southampton)
Lancashire v Yorkshire (Old Trafford)
Surrey v Somerset (The Oval)
Worcestershire v Durham (Worcester)
Nottinghamshire v Birmingham Bears (Nottingham)
6pm
Essex v Middlesex (Chelmsford)
Derbyshire v Leicestershire (Derby)
Kent v Sussex (Canterbury)
Saturday 1st July
6pm
Sussex v Gloucestershire (Hove)
Sunday 2nd July
2pm
Birmingham Bears v Durham (Edgbaston)
Lancashire v Northamptonshire (Old Trafford)
Surrey v Essex (The Oval)
Hampshire v Gloucestershire (Southampton)
6pm
Nottinghamshire v Leicestershire (Nottingham)
Derbyshire v Worcestershire (Derby)
Somerset v Kent (Taunton)
Glamorgan v Middlesex (Cardiff)
Thursday 6th July
2pm
Quarter-final 1 (TBC)
6pm
Quarter-final 2 (TBC)
Friday 7th July
2pm
Quarter-final 3 (TBC)
6pm
Quarter-final 4 (TBC)
Saturday 15th July
6pm
Finals Day (Edgbaston)
