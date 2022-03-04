Warne's management released a brief statement on Saturday (AEDT) confirming that he had died in Koh Samui, Thailand after a suspected heart attack.

Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne, known as the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, has died aged 52.

The statement read: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warner, known as a larger-than-life character, took 708 Test wickets, the second most of all time, in 145 matches during his 15-year illustrious career. In 1999, he won the 50-over World Cup, claiming 293 dismissals in 194 one-day internationals between 1993 and 2005. He retired from international cricket in 2007 to become a commentator, and continued to play franchise Twenty20 cricket until 2013.

Tributes for the sporting icon and broadcaster have been pouring in on social media, with football pundit Gary Lineker tweeting: "Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane."

Piers Morgan paid tribute with the post: "Absolutely devastated to hear that ⁦@ShaneWarne⁩ has died from a heart attack aged just 52. He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years. Just gutting news. RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company."

Indian International cricketer Rohit Sharma wrote: "I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it."

Former Pakistan quick Shoaib Akhtar tweeted: "Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away. No words to describe how shocked & sad i am. What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer."

Warne is survived by his three children Jackson Warne, Summer Warne, Brooke Warne from his former marriage to Simone Callahan.

