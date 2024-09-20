Somerset, who are also still gunning for County Championship glory, defeated reigning champions Leicestershire by 23 runs thanks to a 115* off 86 balls from Lewis Goldsworthy.

Glamorgan bowled out Warwickshire for 208, 39 runs short of their target, to complete the final match-up.

Each team has lifted the trophy once - Somerset in 2019 and Glamorgan in 2021 - either side of an enforced break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More like this

They will each be determined to scoop the honour in 2024, and fans can tune in to soak up every moment.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the One Day Cup Final 2024.

When is the One Day Cup Final 2024?

The One Day Cup Final takes place on Sunday 22nd September 2024.

It begins at 11am UK time at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

How to watch the One Day Cup Final 2024 on TV and live stream

You can watch the One Day Cup Final 2024 live on Sky Sports, YouTube and via ECB.co.uk.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the match via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the action via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.