However, things haven't gone to plan since then. England were battered, bruised and, ultimately, humiliated in India during the Cricket World Cup 2023. They lost six out of nine games during their miserable, failed title defence.

Buttler and the gang know the pressure is on to punch in a respectable, competitive performance during this summer's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

They will be determined to prove their title-winning credentials against Pakistan throughout this four-match series, and inject hope back into English cricket.

When is the England v Pakistan 1st T20 match?

The England v Pakistan 1st T20 match takes place at 6:30pm on Wednesday 22nd May 2024.

You can check out the full schedule below.

How to watch England v Pakistan on TV

You can watch the series live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Live stream England v Pakistan online

Sky Sports customers can live stream England v Pakistan via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch England v Pakistan via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

England v Pakistan schedule

The England v Pakistan schedule is as follows:

All UK times and dates.

1st T20 at Headingley, Leeds: 6:30pm, Wednesday 22nd May

6:30pm, Wednesday 22nd May 2nd T20 at Edgbaston, Birmingham: 2:30pm, Saturday 25th May

2:30pm, Saturday 25th May 3rd T20 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff: 6:30pm, Tuesday 28th May

6:30pm, Tuesday 28th May 4th T20 at The Oval, London: 6:30pm, Thursday 30th May

Check out all the TV radio details below.

Listen to England v Pakistan on the radio

BBC Test Match Special has the rights to broadcast ball-by-ball commentary of England v Pakistan, with the team set to bring full coverage throughout every match.

Broadcasts will be aired on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and via their online player with build-up of each match starting prior to the time listed above.

