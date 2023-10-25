England have recovered from a dire opening day loss against New Zealand as the Kiwis enacted sweet revenge four years in the making.

Host nation India have started the tournament in blazing style, while Australia, Pakistan and South Africa are all expected to contend for a place in the final four.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Cricket World Cup final in 2023, including the kick-off time and the stadium.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the Cricket World Cup final 2023?

The Cricket World Cup 2023 final will be played on Sunday 19th November.

Of course, there's still plenty of cricket to play before we can even think about who will be there for it...

Cricket World Cup final kick-off time

The Cricket World Cup 2023 final will begin at 8:30am UK time, which is 2pm local time in India.

Cricket World Cup final stadium

The Cricket World Cup 2023 final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

It is the largest cricket stadium in the world with a capacity of 132,000 fans, the majority of whom will be desperate to watch India in the showpiece match.

How to watch the Cricket World Cup final on TV and live stream

The Cricket World Cup final will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Cricket for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.

Until 10th October, NOW is offering new and existing members with a NOW Sports Monthly Membership at just £21 per month for six months, cancel anytime, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.