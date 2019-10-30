He retired from UFC following the controversial fight which saw a mass brawl erupt at the end of the bout.

Now, he could be set for a seismic return to the sport – but what do we know about his plans?

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything we know about Conor McGregor's potential return to action.

More like this

When will Conor McGregor fight next?

McGregor announced his intentions to fight on 18th January 2020 at a press conference in Moscow during October.

Who will Conor McGregor fight next?

A host of names were quickly thrown into the ring as potential contenders, though reports suggest Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone is the frontrunner.

UFC boss Dana White went as far as saying: “We’re looking at Cowboy. No 3 versus No 5."

Will Conor McGregor fight in UFC?

He could, but it's not clear cut.

There's a clear rift between McGregor and the UFC, and further White comments offer both hope and pour cold water on McGregor's plans.

He said: “We have nothing done, nothing is even close to being done.

"I hate to even talk about this stuff and say it because it might not happen… it might happen.”

White is clearly entertaining the idea, though he stopped way short of McGregor's 'confirmation' of a fight.

Advertisement

Is Conor McGregor retired?

Yes. As things stand, McGregor is officially retired, but a lucrative comeback to UFC is looking increasingly likely to coax him off the sidelines.