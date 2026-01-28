❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
When is Tyson Fury fighting Arslanbek Makhmudov? Time, date and TV details
RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov fight, including date and how to watch.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Wednesday, 28 January 2026 at 4:27 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad