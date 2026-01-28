The Gypsy King is back. Tyson Fury has come out of retirement and is set to return to the ring to fight Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov later this year.

Fury hung up his gloves at the start of 2025, following his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, but has recently teased a comeback and returned to training, amid fresh rumours of a long-awaited showdown with fellow Brit Anthony Joshua.

Now, it has been confirmed that the former two-time world heavyweight champion will step back onto the canvas this spring to face Makhmudov in the UK.

Netflix will have exclusive coverage of Fury's first fight on home soil in more than two years, the venue for which has not yet been revealed but is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Excited to be back," said the 37-year-old after his return to the ring was announced. "Heart’s always been and always will be in boxing. Someone go tell the king that the ace is back!"

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov fight, including date and how to watch.

When is Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov?

Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov is scheduled for Saturday 11th April 2026.

The fight will be in the UK but the venue, timings, and undercard have not yet been confirmed.

How to watch Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov

Fans can tune in to watch Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov exclusively live on Netflix.

Who is Arslanbek Makhmudov?

Arslanbek Makhmudov. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arslanbek Makhmudov is not one of the big names in the heavyweight division. Indeed, you'd be forgiven for never having heard of the 36-year-old before he was announced as Fury's opponent for the April bout.

An aggressive and powerful orthodox fighter, Makhmudov hits hard and is always searching for a knockout blow. That will make for a clash of styles against a master tactician like Fury but means that the Gypsy King cannot take his opponent lightly.

The six-foot-six Russian, who lives and trains in Canada, has won 21 of his 23 bouts, 19 by stoppages and 13 in the first round. Though he has never held a world title, he has won minor and regional titles, including the WBC Continental Americas title, the WBC-NABF title, the WBA–NABA title, the WBC Silver title, and the WBA Inter-Continental title twice.

Makhmudov's most recent victory came against Brit Dave Allen, who he beat by a unanimous decision in Sheffield in October 2025 to claim the WBA Inter-Continental title for a second time. He called out Anthony Joshua following that fight but is now set to face Fury instead.

"I am thrilled about the opportunity. I’m coming to deliver a war," said Makhmudov. "Tyson Fury has been a big champion. I will be more ready than ever to leave with a massive W."

