The Liverpool-born fighter is placing that belt, alongside her IBF title, on the line as the underdog against Price, 10 years her junior, in the capital.

Tokyo 2020 gold medalist Price – a southpaw from Newport, Wales – is undefeated in eight fights since turning pro following the Olympics four years ago.

Elsewhere on the card, Caroline Dubois – younger sister of heavyweight titan Daniel Dubois – takes on Bo Mi Re Shin in a bid to continue her rise through the ranks of the lightweight division.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Natasha Jonas v Lauren Price via live stream and TV.

When is Natasha Jonas v Lauren Price?

The fight takes place on Friday 7th March 2025.

TV coverage of Natasha Jonas v Lauren Price begins from 7pm UK time.

What channel is Natasha Jonas v Lauren Price?

Fans can tune in to watch Natasha Jonas v Lauren Price on Sky Sports Action.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Watch Natasha Jonas v Lauren Price live stream

Sky Sports customers can live stream the fight night via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the bout via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Where is the Natasha Jonas v Lauren Price fight?

Natasha Jonas face Lauren Price at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Natasha Jonas v Lauren Price undercard

Natasha Jonas v Lauren Price – IBF, WBC, WBA Welterweight world titles

Caroline Dubois v Bo Mi Re Shin – WBC Lightweight world title

Karriss Artingstall v Raven Chapman – British Featherweight title

Chloe Watson v Jasmina Zapotoczna – European Flyweight title (10x2min rounds)

Francesca Hennessy v Gemma Ruegg – WBA Intercontinental Super-Bantamweight title

