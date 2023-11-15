BDave is a regular face on the Misfits cards, though he has been used in innovative team matches, rather than as a standalone fighter.

Jarvis is a professional esports player, part of the FaZe Clan, and is also a familiar face on the Misfits circuit.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Misfits Boxing 11 via live stream and TV.

What TV channel is Misfits Boxing 11?

Fans can tune in to watch Misfits Boxing 11 on DAZN.

Regular DAZN subscriptions cost from just £9.99 per month on an annual basis or sign up for a single month for £19.99.

Watch Misfits Boxing 11 live stream

If you sign up to watch the fights on DAZN, you can choose to enjoy it via a mobile device or cast to your TV for the full big-screen experience.

DAZN can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet, giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

When is Misfits Boxing 11?

The fight takes place on Friday 17th November 2023.

TV coverage of the Misfits Boxing 11 starts from 7pm on DAZN.

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is the Misfits Boxing 11 event?

The Misfits Boxing 11 takes place at York Hall in Bethnal Green, London.

Misfits Boxing 11 undercard

Jarvis v BDave – Misfits Boxing welterweight title

Jully Poca v Alaena Vampira – Misfits Boxing women's cruiserweight title

Gabriel Silva v OJ Rose

Armz Korleone v Minikon

Uncle Pizza v YuddyGangTV

Dapper Laughs v Simple Simon

Adam Brooks v Rhino

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.