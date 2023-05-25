Okolie and Billam-Smith are friends outside of the ring following a period as sparring partners but they will be determined to get one over each other this weekend.

Lawrence Okolie will step behind enemy lines to fight Chris Billam-Smith with the WBO Cruiserweight title on the line at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

Billam-Smith is a childhood AFC Bournemouth fan and the showdown will go ahead at the stadium where he once held a season ticket.

Okolie is the favourite to defend his crown and maintain his undefeated streak to 20-0, though Billam-Smith has only been defeated once in his career and will be spurred on by a partisan home crowd.

Fans across the nation will have easy access to the fight as it will not be shown on pay-per-view platforms. We've got all the details below.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith via live stream and TV.

What channel is Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith?

Fans can tune in to watch Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith on Sky Sports Action and Main Event this weekend.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

Watch Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith live stream

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the fight via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the event with a NOW Day Membership for £11.98 or a Monthly Membership for £34.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

When is Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith?

The fight takes place on Saturday 27th May 2023.

TV coverage of Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith starts from 7pm on Sky Sports.

For more details, including expected ring-walk times, check out our Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith fight time guide.

Where is the Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith fight on?

Lawrence Okolie faces Chris Billam-Smith at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

The stadium is home to Premier League team AFC Bournemouth and can host up to 11,307 fans on a regular matchday.

Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith undercard

Lawrence Okolie v Chris Billam-Smith – for WBO Cruiserweight title

Mikael Lawal v Isaac Chamberlain

Lee Cutler v Stanley Stannard

Mace Ruegg v Dean Dodge

Lewis Edmondson v Vladimir Belujsky

Sam Eggington v Joe Pigford

Karriss Artingstall v Jade Taylor

Michael McKinson v TBA

Tommy Welch v TBA

