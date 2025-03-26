The event at the AO Arena in Manchester was due to be KSI's first appearance in the ring since his controversial defeat to Tommy Fury in October 2023.

Danis is an MMA fighter by trade, and his only professional boxing fight was on the undercard of KSI v Tommy Fury, which ended in a loss to Logan Paul through disqualification in the final round after an attempted choke hold spawned a ring-wide brawl.

The undercard for the crossover boxing event included former UFC fighters Darren Till and Darren Stewart facing off, as well as Walid Sharks v FoxTheG, Chase DeMoor v Roman Fury, Amir Anderson v TBA, Demi Sims v Egypt Criss, Argentinian King v Small Spartan Jay, and Joe Laws v Harley Benn.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the latest KSI v Dillon Danis postponement.

Why has KSI v Dillon Danis been postponed?

KSI v Dillon Danis has been postponed after the former YouTuber pulled out due to illness.

In a statement on Friday 21st March, Misfits Boxing announced the delay, while KSI was quick to release a video from his sickbed to explain why he was unable to take to the ring.

"I've tried my hardest but my body has legit given up. I'm currently in bed taking antibiotics trying to recover but I'm struggling," he said.

"I've tried sparring and training but my body just feels weak. My stamina has just fallen off a cliff."

He added: "I've been ill for almost three weeks and it's just not got better. I've had doctors come round to try and decipher what is going on and honestly I've never been this ill for this long in my life."

KSI went on to apologise to "everyone at Misfits, everyone at DAZN" and "the fans", but made it clear that he wanted to move the fight to another date.

He said: "I still want to knock out Dillon Danis and I didn't train this hard for nothing."

The pair have traded insults on social media since, with KSI insisting that the fight has only been postponed and will still happen.

A rescheduled date for KSI v Dillon Danis has not yet been confirmed, but news is expected soon.

Misfits Boxing has announced that a further update, including a new date for the event, is expected this week.

Whether the location and undercard will remain the same remains to be seen.

