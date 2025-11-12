Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn return to the ring on Saturday night – six months on from their first meeting.

Ad

The pair's fathers, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, clashed twice in the 1990s in a famous British boxing rivalry. The sons have picked up the mantle in the hope of settling a score that is more than 30 years in the making.

Eubank Jr came out on top after 12 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April, winning courtesy of a unanimous points decision.

Benn will be out for revenge in the rematch as he tries to bounce back from the first defeat of his career and claim a first win for his family in the long-running feud.

Their first meeting did not disappoint and Saturday's bout should be appointment viewing for British boxing fans.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 fight.

When is Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2?

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 will take place on Saturday 15th November 2025.

Fans can tune in to watch the fight exclusively live on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

The PPV event is available for a one-off £24.99 fee, which comes with a seven-day free trial of DAZN or a free month with an annual DAZN standard plan.

Alternatively, Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 is free for DAZN Ultimate subscribers. DAZN Ultimate, which includes a minimum of 12 PPV events a year, costs £22.99 per month for an annual plan.

What time is Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2?

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 undercard begins at 5pm UK time.

The fight between Eubank Jr and Benn will take place several hours later, at approximately 10pm UK time. This is subject to change.

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 ring walk time

Chris Eubank Jr was joined by his father for his ring walk ahead of the first fight. Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images. Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn are expected to make their way to the ring at around 9:35pm UK time.

The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the fight night:

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 - middleweight

Jack Catterall v Ekow Essuman - welterweight

Adam Azim v Kurt Scoby - light-welterweight

Richard Riakporhe v Tommy Welch - heavyweight

Sam Gilley v Ishmael Davis - British and Commonwealth super-welterweight titles

Mikie Tallon v Fezan Shahid - super-flyweight

Advertisement Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn 2 odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Chris Eubank Jr (8/13) v Conor Benn (13/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.